Updated February 16th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

Waiting For Wheelchair, Air India Passenger Walks 1 Km At Mumbai Airport, Dies of Heart Attack

An old man awaiting wheelchair service succumbed to a heart attack after walking nearly 1 km to clear the immigration process at Mumbai Airport.

Ronit Singh
Waiting For Wheelchair, Air India Passenger Walks 1 Km At Mumbai Airport, Dies of Heart Attack
Waiting For Wheelchair, Air India Passenger Walks 1 Km At Mumbai Airport, Dies of Heart Attack | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old man awaiting wheelchair service succumbed to a heart attack after walking nearly 1 km to clear the immigration process at Mumbai Airport on February 12. He and his wife were traveling from New York with an Air India ticket which included a wheelchair facility. 

The couple had booked wheelchairs, one for each, for airport movement. The deceased's wife received a wheelchair, however, the old man had to wait for the service. After waiting for long, the man opted to walk out with his wife. On his way to the immigration counter, he fell ill and authorities rushed him to the hospital. 

The New York-Mumbai flight was scheduled to land at 11.30 am but on Monday it landed late at 2.10 pm.

Responding to the incident, the airline issued an official statement, saying, “One of our guests flying from New York to Mumbai on 12th February fell ill while proceeding to clear immigration with his wife, who was in a wheelchair. Due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, we had requested the passenger to wait till he was also provided with wheelchair assistance but he opted to walk along with his spouse.” 

“As advised by the airport doctor attending to him after taking ill, the passenger was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared to have passed away,” it added. 


 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

