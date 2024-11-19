Published 21:26 IST, November 19th 2024
Air India Passengers Stranded in Jaipur For 9 Hours After Pilot Refuses to Fly
A Paris-New Delhi Air India flight, AI-2022, was diverted to Jaipur early on Monday morning due to smog in the national capital.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Air India Passengers Stranded in Jaipur For 9 Hours After Pilot Refuses to Fly | Image: @airindia-X
21:21 IST, November 19th 2024