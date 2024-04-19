Air India Suspends Flights to Tel Aviv Till April 30 Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Advertisement

New Delhi: Air India has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 30, 2024 in wake of escalating tensions in the Middle East, said an official statement by airline on Friday.

In an official statement, Air India said, “Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority.”

Advertisement

Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv… — Air India (@airindia)

Israel-Iran Tension

Earlier the Air India suspended flights to Tel Aviv until April 20. However, after alleged fresh strikes by Israel on Iran today, Air India zeroed-in to extend the suspension of flights. Air India has thrice weekly flights to and from Tel Aviv.

Amid escalating tensions between Israel-Iran, Air India on April 1 has temporarily suspended flight to Tel Aviv. Direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv will be suspended for now, said an official.

Advertisement

Between national capital and Israeli City, Air India operates four weekly flights, The Tata group-owned carrier recommended services to Tel Aviv on March 3 after a gap of nearly five months.





