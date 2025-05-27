Air India Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Until June 19 Amid Escalating Tensions

New Delhi: Air India has announced the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv until June 19, 2025, amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East. Air India's decision comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. In a statement issued by the airline, it has been stated that the Air India's operations to and from Tel Aviv have been halted due to the prevailing situation, and customers holding valid tickets for travel till June 19, 2025, will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations.

Amidst the suspension of flight services, the decision to refund the ticket cancellation amount is expected to provide relief to passengers who had booked their flights to Tel Aviv during this period.

Earlier, on May 4, Air India had suspended its flights to Tel Aviv after a missile attack near Ben Gurion Airport. The attack, claimed by Houthi rebels from Yemen, led to a brief suspension of flight operations at the airport, and several flights were diverted to other airports. Air India's flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi, and the airline subsequently suspended its operations to and from Tel Aviv until May 6.

The suspension of flights is likely to cause inconvenience to passengers who had planned to travel to Tel Aviv during this period. However, Air India has assured that it will provide assistance to affected passengers, including rebooking options or full refunds. The airline's customer service team is working to help passengers with alternative arrangements.