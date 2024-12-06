Air Quality in Delhi Improves to 'Moderate', Clear Sky As Pollution Reduces

Air quality index in Delhi improved to 'moderate' category after the national capital faced persistent air pollution since the last one month | Image: X

New Delhi: Air quality index in Delhi improved to 'moderate' category after the national capital faced persistent air pollution since the last one month.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in Delhi was 183, categorised as 'moderate' as of 7 am on Friday, according to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per data of the CPCB, the AQI at Chandani Chowk stands at 183 as of 7 am, 183 at ITO, 168 at Okhla Phase 2, 159 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 195 at Patparganj, 115 at Aya Nagar, 124 at Lodhi Road, 137 at IGI Airport (T3) and 212 at Punjabi Bagh.

However areas such as Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 246, Wazirpur 208, RK Puram 204, Rohini 217, Mundka 244,categorised as 'poor'.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

In RK Puram, truck-mounted water sprinkler sprayed tiny droplets of water in an effort to mitigate the effects of air pollution.

Delhi's AQI was reeling in 'very severe', 'severe', 'very poor' and 'poor' categories post Diwali. Residents in the region complained of breathing difficulties and several other medical problems.

Meanwhile, air quality in Agra city was recorded in 'satisfactory' category this morning, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Visuals from the city shows golden hue complimenting the iconic monument Taj Mahal.

On Thursday, Supreme Court allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax GRAP stage IV restrictions in Dehli-NCR to GRAP stage II in view of the betterment in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

In the view of decreasing air pollution The Delhi Government Directorate of Education issued an order on Thursday announcing the resumption of normal physical classes in schools across the Delhi NCR region.

"All the Government, Govt.-Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are informed that the circulars or related orders issued are revoked. Thus, all classes in all schools are to be held in physical mode with immediate effect," the order reads.