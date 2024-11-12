Published 00:32 IST, November 13th 2024
Air Quality Turns 'Poor' in Many parts of Punjab and Haryana
The air quality in many parts of Punjab and Haryana was recorded in the 'poor' category while it was 'very poor' in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Air quality 'poor' in many parts of Punjab, Haryana | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:49 IST, November 12th 2024