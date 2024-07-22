sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:09 IST, July 22nd 2024

Airlines Placed 51 Passengers in No-Fly List for Unruly Behaviour This Year

The civil aviation ministry on Monday said 51 passengers have been placed under the no-fly list of airlines for unruly behaviour this year till July 1.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Airlines Placed 51 Passengers in No-Fly List for Unruly Behaviour This Year
Airlines Placed 51 Passengers in No-Fly List for Unruly Behaviour This Year | Image: PTI (Representational)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:09 IST, July 22nd 2024