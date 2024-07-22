Published 21:09 IST, July 22nd 2024
Airlines Placed 51 Passengers in No-Fly List for Unruly Behaviour This Year
The civil aviation ministry on Monday said 51 passengers have been placed under the no-fly list of airlines for unruly behaviour this year till July 1.
Airlines Placed 51 Passengers in No-Fly List for Unruly Behaviour This Year | Image: PTI (Representational)
