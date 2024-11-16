Published 00:11 IST, November 16th 2024
Airlines to Introduce New Flights From Odisha''s Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda: CMO
The new flights are expected from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar and Vir Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Airlines to Introduce New Flights From Odisha''s Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda: CMO | Image: PTI /VIA X/@MohanMOdisha
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
00:11 IST, November 16th 2024