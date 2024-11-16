sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Airlines to Introduce New Flights From Odisha''s Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda: CMO

Published 00:11 IST, November 16th 2024

Airlines to Introduce New Flights From Odisha''s Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda: CMO

The new flights are expected from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar and Vir Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Airlines to Introduce New Flights From Odisha''s Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda: CMO
Airlines to Introduce New Flights From Odisha''s Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda: CMO | Image: PTI /VIA X/@MohanMOdisha
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

00:11 IST, November 16th 2024