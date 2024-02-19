Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 14th, 2022 at 22:42 IST

Airport in Malkangiri by March, 2024

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Malkangiri (Odisha), Apr 14 (PTI) Moist affected Malkangiri district of Odisha will be in the country's air map by March, 2024, state chief secretary S C Mahapatra said on Thursday.

The airport will come up on 95 acres at the district headquarter town of Malkangiri.

Mohapatra, who is on a two-day tour to the tribal district, visited the proposed site, which have already been acquired.

“We have set a target to begin flight operations to Malkangiri by March, 2024,” the chief secretary told reporters here.

He said forest land diversion clearance has been obtained and the works department will soon float a tender for construction of the airport.

He also reviewed the progress of various projects and flagship programmes in Malkangiri with district level officers and said the state government has prepared an elaborate plan for the Swabhiman Anchal, the erstwhile cut-off area, which was considered as the Maoist den.

The chief secretary said the government has plans to ensure drinking water to all the towns in Malkangiri district on saturation mode.

Balimela township has been fully covered with piped drinking water facilities and will be soon completed in Malkangiri district headquarters town soon. PTI AAM KK KK KK

Published April 14th, 2022 at 22:42 IST

