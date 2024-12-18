Ajit Doval Holds Talks With Wang Yi, India-China Border Issue in Focus | LIVE

NSA Doval to Hold Meeting With China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing Today | Image: X

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Minister of Foreign Affairs hold the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) in Beijing Today, on December 18. In other news, Parade rehearsal of Air Force personnel for the 78th Republic Day is underway at Kartavya Path. Lastly, Delhi's air quality ‘severe’ at over 420 as GRAP 4 returns.

Live Blog

Here are the latest news updates for December 18:

08:55 IST, December 18th 2024 Jharkhand Govt Initiates Process for Legal Action to Realise 'Coal Dues' from Centre The Jharkhand government initiated the process for legal action to realise "Rs 1.36 lakh crore coal dues" from the Centre. The government issued a notification on Tuesday authorising Secretary, Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms to commence the legal procedure to realise the dues. The development came shortly after the state government announced in its first cabinet meeting last month that it would take legal action to get its dues. "Secretary, Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms is nominated as nodal officer to initiate immediate legal action to realise Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues from the Centre.

08:51 IST, December 18th 2024 Russia Announces Revolutionary Cancer Vaccine, Plans to Distribute it for Free Russia Announces Revolutionary Cancer Vaccine, Plans to Distribute it for Free

08:13 IST, December 18th 2024 They Tax Us, We Tax Them: Donald Trump Warns India Over High Tariffs US President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his plan to impose ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on India on Monday in retaliation for the “high taxes” charged by New Delhi on imports of certain American commodities.

07:35 IST, December 18th 2024 Delhi Freeze as Minimum Temperature Dropped to 5°C A layer of fog covered parts of Delhi as the minimum temperature dropped to 5°C, as per IMD. GRAP stage IV measures have also been in effect in the entire NCR since December 16 after deterioration in air quality.

07:28 IST, December 18th 2024 Parade Rehearsal For 78th Republic Day Underway at Kartavya Path. Parade rehearsal of Air Force personnel for the 78th Republic Day is underway at Kartavya Path.

07:23 IST, December 18th 2024 NSA Doval & China’s Foreign Minister Hold SR Meeting National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Minister of Foreign Affairs will hold the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) in Beijing Today, on December 18.