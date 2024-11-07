Published 22:14 IST, November 7th 2024
Ajit Pawar Holds Roadshow With Nawab Malik Amid Stiff Opposition From BJP
Ajit Pawar said no charge has been proven against Malik who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2022 and later granted bail.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar hold roadshow with party candidate Nawab Malik ahead of assembly elections | Image: ANI
