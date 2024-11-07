sb.scorecardresearch
  • Ajit Pawar Holds Roadshow With Nawab Malik Amid Stiff Opposition From BJP

Published 22:14 IST, November 7th 2024

Ajit Pawar Holds Roadshow With Nawab Malik Amid Stiff Opposition From BJP

Ajit Pawar said no charge has been proven against Malik who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2022 and later granted bail.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ajit Pawar, Nawab Malik, Maharashtra elections
Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar hold roadshow with party candidate Nawab Malik ahead of assembly elections | Image: ANI
