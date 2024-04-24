Advertisement

Baramati: Sunetra Pawar, the Lok Sabha candidate from NCP for the Baramati seat and wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Wednesday, got a clean chit from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in the alleged ₹25,000 crore MSCB bank scam.

"PM Modi had raised the allegation and said that it was a corrupt family (the Pawars). But, today she has been given a clean chit. All the leaders who were accused and joined the BJP have been given a clean chit. EOW stated in its closure report that it did not see any criminal act in this case," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sunetra Pawar is pitted against her sister-in-law and sitting MP Supriya Sule from NCP (SCP).

On Tuesday, Pawar's elder son Parth Pawar was provided with a 'Y-plus' category security cover, a top official of the Pune police said.

Parth, who unsuccessfully contested the Maval Lok Sabha seat in 2019 against the undivided Shiv Sena's sitting MP Shrirang Barne, is actively campaigning for his mother Sunetra Pawar.

Talking to PTI, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the decision about providing the Y-plus security cover was taken by the state government.

A local functionary of the NCP said the security cover has been provided to Parth due to security concerns. "Parth Pawar is reaching out to people as part of the election campaign for his mother. He is an aggressive leader and there were concerns surrounding his security as he moves around in remote areas," he said.

Reacting to the development, Parth's cousin Rohit Pawar who belongs to the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), alleged that Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadanvis was giving priority to providing security cover to the political leaders' children, MLAs and actors while neglecting the safety concerns of the common man who face harassment from anti-social elements.

He also said sarcastically that two tanks should be deployed to provide security to Parth. Y-plus security cover, the fourth highest level of security, typically includes an 11-member crew with one or two commandos.

(with PTI inputs)

