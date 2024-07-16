Published 14:04 IST, July 16th 2024
Ajmer Court Acquits Dargah 'Khadim', Five Others Accused of Raising Inflammatory Slogans
A court in Ajmer on Tuesday acquitted all six people accused of raising inflammatory slogans from the gate of the Moinuddin Chishti Dargah.
Ajmer court acquits dargah 'khadim', five others accused of raising provocative slogans | Image: ANI/Twitter
