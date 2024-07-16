sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:04 IST, July 16th 2024

Ajmer Court Acquits Dargah 'Khadim', Five Others Accused of Raising Inflammatory Slogans

A court in Ajmer on Tuesday acquitted all six people accused of raising inflammatory slogans from the gate of the Moinuddin Chishti Dargah.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ajmer court acquits dargah 'khadim', five others accused of raising provocative slogans
Ajmer court acquits dargah 'khadim', five others accused of raising provocative slogans | Image: ANI/Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:04 IST, July 16th 2024