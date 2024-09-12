Published 17:08 IST, September 12th 2024
Ajmer Sharif Dargah to Distribute 4000 kg of Vegetarian Langar in Honor of PM Modi's Birthday
Ajmer Sharif Dargah will distribute 4000 kg of vegetarian langar on PM Modi's birthday, emphasising unity, service, and prayers.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Ajmer Sharif Dargah to Distribute 4000 kg of Vegetarian Langar in Honor of PM Modi's Birthday | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:08 IST, September 12th 2024