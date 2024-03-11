×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

Akbar Nagar Locals Clash With Police, Pelt Stones During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Lucknow

A rumour was spread that someone had become trapped under the debris during the demolition drive, leading to some people pelting stones, said a cop

Reported by: Digital Desk
Demolition action MCD Delhi
Representative image of a bulldozer conducting a demolition. | Image:Unsplash/Representational
  • 2 min read
Lucknow: Locals of Lucknow's Akbar Nagar were allegedly involved in violent clashes with the police on Sunday over an anti-encroachment drive in the area, according to reports. The clashes allegedly broke out on Sunday evening when a team of the Lucknow Development authority and officials from the administration along with the police were demolishing illegal buildings at the Faizabad Road. According to officials, the demolition of the illegal structures were being conducted after the High Court dismissed petitions from Akbar Nagar residents to stop the government's anti-encroachment drive. However, the residents started pelting stones based on rumours at the officials while they were carrying out their duty. The drive was necessitated as around 1,400 houses were allegedly built illegally on government land. However, the authorities only removed illegal commercial establishments and not any residential property as per the HC directive, according to officials

"Three commercial establishments were being demolished after the High Court dismissed writs. While two structures were demolished, locals -- spurred on by some rumour -- started pelting the administration officials and the police with stones during demolition of the third one," Lucknow Development Authority Vice-Chairman Indramani Tripathi told news agency PTI, adding that no individual was injured during the incident.

"Some locals said debris from the demolished structures damaged their structures, following which seven people were allotted houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," Tripathi said and added that the situation is under control.

Around 74 BPL card holders of Akbar Nagar had filed a writ petition in the high court, seeking a stay on the development authority's raze drive.

Allahabad High Court last week directed all residents to vacate the disputed premises on or before March 31. Joint Police Commissioner Upendra Agarwal told PTI that a rumour was spread that someone had become trapped under the debris during the demolition drive, leading to some people pelting stones.

The situation was brought under control, he said and added that no FIR has been registered in this connection. Hitting out at the Yogi government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on X, "This is the BJP's 'Awas Vinash Yojna (housing destruction plan)'. The families of the devastated Akbar Nagar of Lucknow want to say something. Only those who have families can understand the pain of these families." 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

