Updated February 26th, 2022 at 21:16 IST

Akhilesh was born with silver spoon, never thought about poor: Nadda

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • 2 min read
Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda alleged on Saturday that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav never thought about the poor as he was born with a silver spoon.

He also accused the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister of trying to shield terrorists.

Addressing election meetings in Kushinagar, Sant Kabirnagar and Gorakhpur, Nadda said, "Akhilesh Yadav was born with a silver spoon. Hence, he did not ever think about the poor. He ridiculed the jan dhan accounts. These dynasts have their accounts somewhere else and hence, what do they have to do with the (bank) accounts of the poor." Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party (SP), he alleged that Yadav tried to protect terrorists when he was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

"He had nothing to do with Uttar Pradesh or the country. He is still working to protect terrorists. As the chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav withdrew cases against 15 terrorists involved in the blasts at a CRPF camp in Rampur, the blasts in Gorakhpur, Ayodhya and Lucknow and the serial blasts in Varanasi. What can be a bigger crime than this?" the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief asked the gathering.

"Ahmedabad bomb blast convict Mohammad Saif's father Shadab Ahmed is linked to the SP. What does Akhilesh Yadav want to prove by giving patronage to terrorists?" he asked.

Nadda said the "report card" of the previous SP government in the state, led by Yadav, was all about "terror, giving patronage to terrorists and criminals, corruption, grabbing the land of the poor and taking his family members forward".

"The people of Uttar Pradesh had to face the Muzaffarnagar riots and the exodus of people from Kairana owing to the inefficiency of Akhilesh Yadav. During the Akhilesh Yadav government, gangsters like Mukhtar Ansari, Atiq Ahmed and Azam Khan used to roam around freely and the police could not do anything. But during the Yogi Adityanath government, gangsters and criminals are in jail," he said.

Nadda exuded confidence that the ruling BJP is going to win more than 300 seats in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Gorakhpur, Kushinagar and Sant Kabirnagar are scheduled to go to polls in the sixth round of the seven-phase election on March 3. PTI COR/NAV RC

Published February 26th, 2022 at 21:16 IST

Akhilesh YadavYogi Adityanath

