Akhilesh Yadav Likely to Skip CBI's Summon in Illegal Mining Case: Reports

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is unlikely to appear before the CBI on Thursday, February 29, for questioning in an illegal mining case registered five years ago in which he is a witness, said reports.

In a notice issued under section 160 of CrPC, the CBI has asked Yadav to appear before it on February 29. The particular section allows a police officer to summon witnesses in a probe.

Akhilesh Yadav to attend party meet in Lucknow

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister is scheduled to attend a meeting of PDA "Picchda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities)" at the party office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency PTI.

In reply to a question, the Samajwadi Party's backward wing state president Rajpal Kashyap told PTI, "Akhilesh ji will attend a meeting of PDA at the party office today."

"He is not going anywhere. He will be attending a meeting in Lucknow," Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said. About the CBI notice to Yadav, he said, "I don't have detailed information regarding this. But it is sure, he is not going to Delhi today."

Akhilesh Yadav Responds to CBI summon

Reacting to the notice, Akhilesh Yadav said that the notice has been issued to him as the elections are approaching. He blamed the ruling BJP for the same.

"The SP is on the maximum target (of the BJP). In 2019, I got a notice in some matters as there were Lok Sabha elections then. Now, when the election is approaching again, I am getting a notice again. I know, when the election comes, notice will also come. Why this nervousness? If you (BJP) have done a lot of work in the past 10 years, why are you nervous?" he posed.

What is the Illegal Mining Case in which Akhilesh Yadav has been summoned

The cases in which Akhilesh Yadav is summoned pertain to the issuance of mining leases in alleged violation of the e-tendering process. The Allahabad High Court had ordered the probe.

It is alleged that public servants allowed illegal mining during 2012-16, the period when Yadav was chief minister, and illegally renewed licences despite a ban on mining by the National Green Tribunal.

(With PTI inputs)