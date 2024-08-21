sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:12 IST, August 21st 2024

Another Maharashtra Shocker, After Thane: Teacher Accused of Showing Obscene Videos to Girls, Held

The teacher, working at the Zilla Parishad school at Kazikhed, has been detained for questioning, said a police official.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
