×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2022 at 19:49 IST

Alcoholic son beats up father to death for money to buy liquor: Police

Alcoholic son beats up father to death for money to buy liquor: Police

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 14 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his alcoholic son here for denying him the money to buy liquor, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Gyanmajra village under the Charthawal police station of the district where an infuriated Amardeep attacked his father Gulab Singh and beat him to death, Station House Officer Gyaneshvar Bodh said.

Advertisement

After killing his father, he locked the body inside the house and ran away from home, the SHO said, adding after coming to know of the incident, the police rushed to the village and sent the body for post-mortem.

The SHO said the villagers told police that Amar Deep had been living with his father as his wife had left him owing to his addiction to alcohol and his brothers too lived elsewhere in the state to earn their livelihood.

Advertisement

Amar Deep used to consistently harass and often fight with him for money to buy liquor, villagers told police, the SHO said, adding the police registered a murder case against Amar Deep and have launched a manhunt for him. PTI CORR RAX RAX

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2022 at 19:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Exam Results

BSEB matric topper list

a few seconds ago
Henry Cavill

Henry As James Bond?

6 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Tom Moody on Rishabh Pant

9 minutes ago
Wall Street

S&P 500 settles higher

11 minutes ago
Smart TV price increase 2024

Smart TV price rise

19 minutes ago
Superdry

Superdry CEO

19 minutes ago
iPad Pro

Apple's New iPad Pro

22 minutes ago
Man Rescues Owl Stuck In A Tree Branch

Man Saves Helpless Owl

24 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur

Lok Sabha Polls Live

25 minutes ago
Grok

Elon Musk's xAI

27 minutes ago
No Makeup Makeup Look With Only Skincare

No Makeup Skincare Look

28 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM, Gates on G20

33 minutes ago
Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag on struggles

35 minutes ago
Xiaomi EV

Xiaomi challenges Tesla

39 minutes ago
Semi Conductor Chips

US to unveil list

40 minutes ago
American Pie Actor Jason Biggs Reflects On His Past Struggles

Jason Biggs' Stuggles

an hour ago
Chennai recorded normal maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours

Tamil Nadu Weather

an hour ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates Talks tPM Modi

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment12 hours ago

  2. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  4. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'GO TELL BCCI, this is what we are gonna do': MS Dhoni to CSK manager

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo