sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 13:01 IST, August 11th 2024

Alert From Track Heat Detection Device Averts Train Accident in UP

Hot wheel axle alert from an automated track device in UP's Chunar station averted a potential Seemanchal Express accident, delaying the train by five hours.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Automated Track Device Averts Train Accident in Uttar Pradesh as Hot Wheel Axle Detected in Seemanchal Express Coach
Automated Track Device Averts Train Accident in Uttar Pradesh as Hot Wheel Axle Detected in Seemanchal Express Coach | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

13:01 IST, August 11th 2024