Published 23:42 IST, July 21st 2024
Alert Loco Pilot Averts Mishap By Halting Train After Smoke Engulfs Nagaon Express
A major mishap was averted on Sunday evening after a vigilant loco pilot halted the Nagaon Express Train after a plume of smoke engulfed it
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Alert Loco Pilot Averts Mishap By Halting Train After Smoke Engulfs Nagaon Express | Image: X/Representational image
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:25 IST, July 21st 2024