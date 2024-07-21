sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:42 IST, July 21st 2024

Alert Loco Pilot Averts Mishap By Halting Train After Smoke Engulfs Nagaon Express

A major mishap was averted on Sunday evening after a vigilant loco pilot halted the Nagaon Express Train after a plume of smoke engulfed it

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Trains On Konkan Railway Route Halted Due To Water Seepage In Tunnel
Alert Loco Pilot Averts Mishap By Halting Train After Smoke Engulfs Nagaon Express | Image: X/Representational image
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:25 IST, July 21st 2024