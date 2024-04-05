Alexa to the Rescue! How 13-Year-Old Saved Herself & an Infant from Monkey Attack | Image: Reuters Photo

Basti: An interesting incident has come to forefront where virtual assistant technology Alexa and the sharp presence of mind of a 13-year-old girl saved the life of a 15-month-old child.

The incident has come to light from Awas Vikas Colony of Basti district of Uttar Pradesh.

Nikita, was playing at her home with her 15-month-old niece Vamika on the first floor of the house when a group of monkeys entered the house. The monkey's entered the kitchen and started throwing utensils and food items. The girls sitting on a sofa near the sofa got extremely terrified of the little rogues creating chaos.

The 15-months-old girl started crying in fear. The group of monkeys were about to attack the when the Nikita's attention drifted towards device Alexa kept on the refrigerator. She immediately instructed Alexa to bark.

As soon Alexa received the instruction, it started making loud barking noise which scared the monkeys and they ran away from the house.

Expressing his amazement, head of the family Pankaj Ojha said that we had never even thought that Alexa could be used in such manner.

