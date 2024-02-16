Advertisement

New Delhi: The death toll in the Alipur fire incident has risen to 11 after four more labourers succumbed to their injuries, officials said on Friday. The fire that broke out at two paint and chemical godowns in Alipur area in Delhi on Thursday has left four people injured. Officials suspect that two more people are trapped under the debris.

The bodies have been transferred to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital whereas the injured have been admitted to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital. The identities of the deceased are yet to be established. According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire broke out at the paint factory 5.25pm on Thursday. After receiving the information, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took the firefighters four hours to control the fire.

#WATCH | Delhi: Search operation underway after a fire broke out at a Paint factory in Alipur yesterday, killing 11 people.



As per Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, "2 more persons are likely trapped" pic.twitter.com/HKUT0yT8UL — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg said, “We were able to control the fire in 4 hours but 11 people have lost their lives, all are labourers. Four people have been injured and are admitted to a hospital. NDRF has also reached the spot. Search operation is underway, we suspect 2 more people to be trapped."

A search operation is underway to rescue those trapped. More details are awaited. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

