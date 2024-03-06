Advertisement

Schools Closed in Srinagar: As anticipation builds for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Kashmir Valley, several precautionary measures have been put in place, including the closure of certain schools and the postponement of annual examinations.

The decision, made by educational authorities, aims to ensure the smooth conduct of the Prime Minister’s visit and to maintain security and order in the Valley. According to sources, students have been informed of the closures through official channels that read as “The school will remain closed on 6th and 7th March 2024 due to unavoidable circumstances. The exam scheduled for tomorrow will now be held on the following dates: Classes I to V - 18th March 2024. Classes VI to VIII - 22nd March, 2024,”.

A student from the Army Public School in Srinagar confirmed, “The school will remain closed on 6th and 7th March 2024 due to unavoidable circumstances”. Additionally, rescheduled exam dates have been communicated to students. In light of potential security concerns, many schools have advised their students to refrain from attending classes for the next two days.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has also taken precautionary measures, suspending Wushu classes at Gindun Stadium for the next three days until March 7th. “There will be no Wushu class at Gindun Stadium for the next three days until the 7th of March,".

Reports suggest that traffic routes in the city centre are being diverted during this period to accommodate the Prime Minister's visit.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Kashmir Valley holds significant importance as it marks his first trip to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Scheduled to address a public rally at Bakshi Stadium around 12 p.m. on March 7, the visit represents his second trip to Jammu and Kashmir within three weeks.

Security measures have been intensified across Srinagar and other areas of Kashmir in preparation for the Prime Minister’s visit. Enhanced deployment of security personnel and strict vehicle checks have been implemented, particularly around Bakshi Stadium and along the route of the PM's cavalcade.

Upon landing in Srinagar, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to the headquarters of the Army’s 15 Corps in the Badami Bagh cantonment area, where he will pay homage at the martyr’s memorial. Subsequently, he will travel to Bakshi Stadium in a cavalcade for the main event.

The Prime Minister’s schedule in the Valley on March 7 spans approximately one and a half hours before his departure back to Delhi at 4 p.m.