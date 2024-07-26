Published 00:34 IST, July 26th 2024
All Countries Have 'Freedom of Choice': India on US Criticism of its Ties with Russia
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has a long-standing relationship with Russia which is based on "mutuality" of interests.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
All Countries Have 'Freedom of Choice': India on US Criticism of its Ties with Russia | Image: PTI (Representational)
