All Eyes on Portfolio Allocation in Maharashtra After Swearing-In, Big Meeting Likely Today

Mumbai: All eyes are set on the portfolio allocations and power sharing in the new Maharashtra government which will be decided in a key meeting expected to be held today. This comes a day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister, while Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy CMs.

Calling the CM post crucial, Fadnavis emphasised that the alliance has nearly decided on the portfolio allocation, however, but needs to have another round of consultation before announcing it.

"All three of us (Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde) are on the same page. We were together earlier in the last 2.5 years of the government and now there is only change of role, but our team work will continue for Maharashtra," he said.

According to top sources, Shinde's Shiv Sena is likely to be allotted eight portfolios including the Urban Development Ministry and Education, while Pawar's NCP will retain the Finance Ministry.

Media reports cite that in the new Mahayuti government, out of a total of 43 portfolios, 24 will be kept by the BJP, while 10 will be given to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and nine to the Pawar-led NCP.

The saffron party recorded its best-ever electoral performance by winning 132 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly in the November 20 elections. The Mahayuti coalition that includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party won a total of 230 seats.

NDA's Biggest Show of Strength at Maharashtra Maha Swearing-in

The grand swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, BJP and NDA stalwarts. The ceremony also saw industrialists, cricket and Bollywood personalities who added charm to the occasion.

Those present included Union ministers J P Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chief ministers of various NDA-ruled states were also present, including Yogi Adityanath, Nitish Kumar, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mohan Yadav and Pramod Sawant.

Leading lights from Bollywood and India Inc, including Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Ambani, were among those present at the ceremony.

Police made special arrangements to accommodate the more than 40,000 party supporters who attended the oath taking ceremony on Thursday, and a separate seating arrangement was made for the around 2,000 VVIPs, an official said.

Fadnavis' Historic Return

The 54-year-old Fadnavis, elected from Nagpur South West constituency, was administered the oath of office for the third time.

Fadnavis, who has served as chief minister twice, led the BJP-Shiv Sena government from 2014 to 2019. After the 2019 elections, when the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena broke ties with the BJP over the CM post, Fadnavis was sworn in again with Ajit Pawar as his deputy.