Updated February 8th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

Political Propaganda, Against Cultural Diversity: All India Muslim Personal Law Board Opposes UCC

The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code bill, which may serve as template for other BJP-run states to enact similar legislation

Digital Desk
Members of All India Muslim Personal Law Board
Members of All India Muslim Personal Law Board | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board claimed that the Uniform Civil Code Bill passed in the Uttarakhand assembly is against the diversity of the country. Calling it a political propaganda, the Muslim body said in Thursday, February 8, that Uniform Civil Code is in conflict with the Islamic principles. 

The Muslim body said that the bill has been brought in a hurried manner by the Pushkar Singh Dhami government of Uttarakhand. While the body questioned the exclusion of Scheduled Tribes from the code, it said in a press statement that only the central government has the power to pass such a legislation which aims to codify personal issues such as marriage, divorce and inheritance. 

Claiming the provisions unconstitutional, the Muslim body said, “The legal issues of the Code will be definitely dealt by the courts. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Thursday said that the Uniform Civil Code is ”against fundamental rights and religious and cultural diversity." 

 

Uttarakhand assembly passes UCC Bill 

 The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code bill, which may serve as template for other BJP-run states to enact similar legislation. The bill was passed by voice vote after a two-day debate in the House which concluded on Wednesday evening. The opposition's proposal for referring the legislation to a select committee of the House on the ground that they did not get enough time to study its provisions was rejected.

The bill will now be sent to the President for her assent after which it will become a law. Several BJP-ruled states like Gujarat and Assam are keen to model their UCCs on the legislation passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly.

Speaking on the bill before its passage, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said it is not an ordinary legislation. "With its passage, a small state like Uttarakhand will script history," he said.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

