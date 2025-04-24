All Indians In Pakistan To Return 'At The Earliest:' Govt Issues Travel Advisory After Pahalgam Attack | Image: Representational Image/X/Iran_in_India

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Government of India, on Thursday, issued a travel advisory for all Indians in Pakistan .

It has advised all the Indians to return at the earliest.

Govt Urges Indians To ‘Avoid’ Travelling To Pak

The government also advised the Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Pakistan.

"Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest," the MEA said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued the advisory after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) launched a diplomatic offensive against Pakistan in response to the attack that left 26 people including a foreign national dead and several injured.

Earlier in the day, the government suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals. All existing Indian visas issued to Pakistani citizens stand cancelled from April 27, 2025.

Medical visas issued previously will remain valid only until April 29, 2025. Pakistani nationals currently in India are required to leave before their visas expire, in accordance with the new regulations.

The advisory issued on the MEA website further stated, "In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect."

PM Modi Shreds Pakistan

Addressing a public rally in Bihar 's Madhubani on Thursday, the Prime Minister said the entire country was in pain because of the ruthless manner, in which innocent tourists were killed in Pahalgam.