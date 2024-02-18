English
All infiltration attempts being foiled: J-K DGP

Cross-border infiltration has been a cause of concern, but all attempts of pushing militants into India are being foiled, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said in Srinagar on Friday.

In recent times, infiltration attempts have increased from the Rajouri-Poonch and Kupwara-Baramulla side and "our forces are capable enough to tackle such attempts", he said.

"Cross-border infiltration has been a cause of concern, but all attempts of pushing terrorists in our side are being foiled. Every terrorist infiltrated is being neutralised and forces are keeping a watch on such activities," the DGP said.

Singh was speaking at the Police Headquarters here during the prize distribution function of the 32nd Police-Public Mela-2020.

He said good police-public rapport has brought dividends and by involving the people of Jammu and Kashmir in various activities and in youth engagement programmes, "we have a strong bonding".

The DGP said the involvement of people, especially the youth, in different sports events at police station, district, range or zonal levels has helped in maintaining normalcy in the Union Territory.

Singh said that organising Civic Action Programmes and Police Community Partnership Group meetings with the common people has played a very important role in restoring and prevailing peace here.

He said the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir is far better than what it used to be. 

