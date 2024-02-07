English
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

All is Not Well Between JDU-RJD? Lalu's Daughter 'Neeyat Me Khot' Tweet Drops Big Hint

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohni Acharya posted a cryptic tweet, making a veiled attack on the Bihar Chief Minister.

Digital Desk
File Photo of Lalu and Nitish
File Photo of Lalu and Nitish | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Patna: It seems all is not well between the Bihar ruling coalition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Janata Dal United (JDU). A day after Nitish Kumar took a swipe at ‘dynastic politics’, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohni Acharya posted a cryptic tweet, making a veiled attack on the Bihar Chief Minister. "Often some people cannot see their shortcomings But they keep misbehaving to throw mud at someone else. A socialist who is changing ideology like winds. What will happen if you express irritation? When no one is worthy of me... Who can defy the rule of law? When one's own intentions are flawed." Check her posts below. 


What Nitish Had Said On Parivaarvad (Dynasty Politics)?   

While praising PM Modi for honouring Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna, Nitish had said, "These days, many people are more focussed on promoting their own family in politics, but Karpoori ji never did that in his life. Taking inspiration from Karpoori, I also have never promoted my own family; rather I care about pushing others from the party."

Analysts construed it as an indirect reference to his ally Lalu Prasad. Lalu Prasad has been criticised for endorsing 'parivarvad' (dynastic politics) because of the participation of several family members in active political positions. Five members of Lalu's family are involved in politics. His wife Rabri Devi is a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and has served as the Chief Minister in the past. Their eldest daughter, Misa Bharti, is a Member of Parliament (MP). Additionally, both of Lalu and Rabri's sons, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap are ministers in the present Bihar government. 

Will Bihar CM Dissolve Assembly?

Several media reports have claimed that Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may soon dissolve the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He is also seeking legal advice and might take a big step in the coming days. This significant development comes amid ongoing tensions between the JD(U) and RJD. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

