English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

All Liquor Shops to Remain Closed in Noida and Greater Noida on Jan 22

All liquor shops have been ordered to remain closed, according to an order issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration.

Tanisha Rajput
bengaluru
Image only for representative purpose. | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Noida: All Liquor Shops to Remain Closed in Noida, Greater Noida on Jan 22, orders DM

Noida and Greater Noida join the list of places that have declared Jan 22 as a 'dry day.'

Advertisement

All liquor shops have been ordered to remain closed, according to an order issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration.

The notice reads, "In view of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, all country liquor, foreign liquor, beer, cannabis retail shops, premium retail vendors and model shops or bars in the city, military and paramilitary canteens, wholesale licensees and other excise licensees located in the district will remain closed on January 22."

Advertisement

"The sale of all intoxicants (including bhang) will be completely closed on the said date and the licensees will not be entitled to any compensation or claim for the closure period," Verma said in the statement.

The order also applies to military and paramilitary canteens, issued ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Advertisement

Violation would result in strict actions. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement