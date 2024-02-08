Advertisement

Noida: All Liquor Shops to Remain Closed in Noida, Greater Noida on Jan 22, orders DM

Noida and Greater Noida join the list of places that have declared Jan 22 as a 'dry day.'

Advertisement

All liquor shops have been ordered to remain closed, according to an order issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration.

The notice reads, "In view of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, all country liquor, foreign liquor, beer, cannabis retail shops, premium retail vendors and model shops or bars in the city, military and paramilitary canteens, wholesale licensees and other excise licensees located in the district will remain closed on January 22."

Advertisement

"The sale of all intoxicants (including bhang) will be completely closed on the said date and the licensees will not be entitled to any compensation or claim for the closure period," Verma said in the statement.

The order also applies to military and paramilitary canteens, issued ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Advertisement

Violation would result in strict actions.

(With PTI inputs)

