Published 20:34 IST, September 6th 2024
All Manipur Schools To Remain Closed on Saturday Amid Unrest In State
Manipur government has announced that schools in the state will remain closed on Saturday (September 7) as the situation remains grim due to reported violence.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Schools in Manipur to remain shut as several parts of the state reports incidents of violence | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:34 IST, September 6th 2024