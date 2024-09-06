sb.scorecardresearch
  • All Manipur Schools To Remain Closed on Saturday Amid Unrest In State

Published 20:34 IST, September 6th 2024

All Manipur Schools To Remain Closed on Saturday Amid Unrest In State

Manipur government has announced that schools in the state will remain closed on Saturday (September 7) as the situation remains grim due to reported violence.

Schools in Manipur to remain shut as state reports incidents of violence
Schools in Manipur to remain shut as several parts of the state reports incidents of violence | Image: PTI
20:34 IST, September 6th 2024