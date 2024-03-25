Advertisement

Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Mahakal Temple fire incident was very painful and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

A fire broke out in the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple at 5:50am, injuring 14 priests and 'sevaks' (assistants).

In message on social media platform X, the PM said, "The accident that happened in Mahakal temple of Ujjain is very painful. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the devotees injured in the accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in every possible help to the victims."

What We Know So Far?

Officials said that the fire may have been caused by chemicals in 'gulal', a coloured powder used in rituals and during Holi. The blaze, which took place in the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple at 5:50am, left 14 priests and 'sevaks' (assistants) injured, eight of whom were shifted to the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in Indore.

The magistrate there has ordered an inquiry into the incident and the cause of the fire will be ascertained.

Talking to reporters in Indore, where eight of the 14 victims are admitted, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the PM spoke to him over phone and inquired about the health of those injured. President Droupadi Murmu also spoke to him about the incident over phone, Yadav added.