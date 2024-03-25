×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 13:51 IST

'All Possible Help Being Given to Injured': PM Modi on Mahakal Mandir Fire

A fire broke out in the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the Mahakal Mandir at 5:50am, injuring 14 priests and 'sevaks' (assistants).

Reported by: Digital Desk
pm modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image:X/ @bjp4india
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Mahakal Temple fire incident was very painful and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

A fire broke out in the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple at 5:50am, injuring 14 priests and 'sevaks' (assistants). 

Advertisement

In message on social media platform X, the PM said, "The accident that happened in Mahakal temple of Ujjain is very painful. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the devotees injured in the accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in every possible help to the victims." 

 

What We Know So Far? 

Officials said that the fire may have been caused by chemicals in 'gulal', a coloured powder used in rituals and during Holi. The blaze, which took place in the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple at 5:50am, left 14 priests and 'sevaks' (assistants) injured, eight of whom were shifted to the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in Indore.

The magistrate there has ordered an inquiry into the incident and the cause of the fire will be ascertained. 

Advertisement

Talking to reporters in Indore, where eight of the 14 victims are admitted, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the PM spoke to him over phone and inquired about the health of those injured. President Droupadi Murmu also spoke to him about the incident over phone, Yadav added. 

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 13:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

a minute ago
Representative image of acid attack.

CPI (M) Workers Hacked

4 minutes ago
Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe

Taapsee-Mathias Marriage

6 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Clash between MI fans

13 minutes ago
Beggar on the streets of Guwahat with QR code scanner

Digital Beggar Guwahati

14 minutes ago
LSEG

Energy shares FTSE

17 minutes ago
Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain

Fire at Mahakal temple

19 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta's Holi

19 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana on LS Polls

21 minutes ago
UK Monarch King Charles III and his nephew Peter Phllips

Phillips on King Charles

23 minutes ago
The Border Security Force personnel on Monday celebrated Holi at BSF headquarters across the country

Jawans Play Holi

25 minutes ago
China and foreign CEOs dance ever trickier tango

China and foreign CEOs

34 minutes ago
Moscow Terror Attack

Moscow Terror Attack

35 minutes ago
Russian Rouble

Russian Rouble weakens

36 minutes ago
pm modi

PM on Mahakal Temple Fire

39 minutes ago
Sidharth and Kiara

Sid-Kiara's First Holi

an hour ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Celebrates Holi

an hour ago
Nikkei hits 40K

Nikkei share average

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News15 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo