Delhi Lt Governor Says More All-Women Police Posts are Required as he Lauds Opening of New Posts
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena said that the opening of more all-women posts will make it easier for female victims to approach officers regarding their issues.
NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Sunday inaugurated two all women police posts (AWPP) at Khan Market in the city's central area. Lt Governor Saxena congratulated the ‘historic step’ taken by the Delhi Police and emphasised the need for more such posts to be set up in the national capital.
He noted that such posts will make it easier for women victims to approach female officers regarding their various issues and immediately seek a resolution.
Saxena said that he had asked the Delhi Police to establish AWPPs after its all-women team was judged as the best marching contingent at this year's Republic Day parade.
As of now, he said, women account for 15.17 per cent of the Delhi Police but the aim is to increase this representation to 33 per cent “as soon as possible” following the vision of ‘Naari Shakti’.
The Delhi Police has already begun the process of direct recruitment, said Lt Governor Saxena.
With inputs from PTI.
Published February 18th, 2024 at 18:55 IST
