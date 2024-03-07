Advertisement

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several development projects, including integrated development of Hazratbal Shrine, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Thursday. This was PM Modi's first visit to the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370. The projects were inaugurated under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme. The PRASHAD scheme aims at elevate pilgrim conveniences and boost connectivity.

All you need to know about Hazratbal shrine:

The Hazratbal Shrine, also known as Dargah Sharif, holds significance among Muslim community as it is believed to preserve ‘Moi-e-Muqqadas’ – the sacred hair of Prophet Muhammad’s beard. The shrine is situated on the left bank of the famous Dal Lake.

It took 11 years (from 1968-1979) to complete the construction of the holy structure. The mosque was constructed under the supervision of Muslim Auqaf Trust’s Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

This mosque is touted as an epitome of love and devotion for the Prophet. The shrine witnesses mass gathering of locals during Friday prayers.

It sees an influx of visitors on special religious occasions, when holy relics are displayed.

It is believed that in the 17th Century, the site of the shrine was home to Ishrat Mahal and a garden, built in 1623 by Shah Jahan’s subedar Sadiq Khan.

In 1634, Shah Jahan ordered to convert the palace into a place for offering prayers. When Moi-e-Muqqadas arrived in Kashmir in 1699, it was kept in the Naqashbad Sahib for some time, before becoming a part of the Hazratbal.

“To create world-class infrastructure and amenities for pilgrims and tourists visiting the Hazratbal Shrine, and to enhance their holistic spiritual experience, the project ‘Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine’ has been executed. The key components of the project include site development of the entire area including the construction of the boundary wall of the Shrine; the Illumination of the Hazratbal shrine Precinct; the Improvement of Ghats and Devri Paths around the Shrine; Construction of Sufi interpretation centre; Construction of Tourist Facilitation Centre; Installation of Signages; Multilevel Storied Car parking; Construction of Public Convenience Block and entrance Gateway of the Shrine,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.