Published 08:25 IST, July 27th 2024
Allahabad HC Grants Bail to Man Accused of Raping 'Wife Using Chloroform
The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man accused of raping a woman by allegedly rendering her unconscious with chloroform.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man accused of raping a woman by allegedly rendering her unconscious with chloroform | Image: Shutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:22 IST, July 27th 2024