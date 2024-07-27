sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 08:25 IST, July 27th 2024

Allahabad HC Grants Bail to Man Accused of Raping 'Wife Using Chloroform

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man accused of raping a woman by allegedly rendering her unconscious with chloroform.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Allahabad High Court
The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man accused of raping a woman by allegedly rendering her unconscious with chloroform | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:22 IST, July 27th 2024