sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections 2024 | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker |

Published 20:00 IST, July 29th 2024

Allahabad High Court Sets Aside SP MP Afzal Ansari's Conviction In 2005 BJP MLA Murder Case

The Allahabad High Court set aside a Ghazipur court verdict sentencing Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari to 4 years imprisonment under the Gangsters Act over the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari
Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari | Image: PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:00 IST, July 29th 2024