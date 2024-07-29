Published 20:00 IST, July 29th 2024
Allahabad High Court Sets Aside SP MP Afzal Ansari's Conviction In 2005 BJP MLA Murder Case
The Allahabad High Court set aside a Ghazipur court verdict sentencing Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari to 4 years imprisonment under the Gangsters Act over the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari | Image: PTI/ File Photo
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:00 IST, July 29th 2024