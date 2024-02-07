Advertisement

Prayagraj: As the ongoing protests in Allahabad University intensifies over the alleged harassment of a student, a new case of has surfaced when another student has accused a faculty member of sexually harassing her. After the girl approached the head of the department pertaining to the case, an FIR has been filed in the Colonelganj police station on Sunday. According to the complaint, the woman claimed that under the pretext of meeting her in Mumfordganj, a professor in the Ancient History Department had taken her to his room by "emotionally blackmailing" her. Later on, he raped her, as per her complaint.

The students were carrying handmade sketches and cartoons of the accused professors and sat in a dharna on the road adjacent to the gate of the Arts Department. Several students also took to the streets on the Motilal Nehru street, causing a traffic jam. The students demanded appropriate action against the protesters. They warned until any action was taken, they would continue their agitation.