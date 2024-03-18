×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 00:58 IST

Alleged Smuggler Shot Dead by BSF Near Indo-Bangladesh Border During Clash

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday shot dead an alleged Bangladeshi smuggler during a clash in Tripura’s Unakoti district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Smuggler shot dead by the BSF near Indo-Bangladesh border
Smuggler shot dead by the BSF near Indo-Bangladesh border | Image:Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday shot dead an alleged Bangladeshi smuggler during a clash in Tripura’s Unakoti district. According to an official of the BSF, the troops of the Border Security were on duty near the border outpost of Magroli in Kailashahar when they observed a group of 15-20 men approaching the border fence from the Indian side carrying suspicious articles.

Despite being challenged by the BSF jawans to stop, they ignored the warnings, became aggressive, and surrounded the BSF personnel on duty.

Advertisement

"In response to the imminent danger to life, one BSF jawan opened fire killing one of the smugglers," the official added.

Angered by the incident, the other smugglers attacked the BSF jawan, but other personnel arrived at the scene and opened fire again, forcing the attackers to flee.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Saddam Hussein (23) from Dastaki village in Bangladesh's Moulvibazar district.

"One BSF jawan sustained a grievous injury on his forehead during the incident and was evacuated to a nearby district hospital for preliminary treatment. His condition is currently stable," the official added. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 00:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RCB

RCB win WPL title

an hour ago
RCB

RCB beat DC to win WPL

an hour ago
Smuggler shot dead by the BSF near Indo-Bangladesh border

Smuggler Shot Dead

an hour ago
Mutual funds

Top mutual funds

2 hours ago
Ellyse Perry

Fans on Ellyse Perry

2 hours ago
Sajjan Jindal

Case on Sajjan Jindal

2 hours ago
I LEAGUE

Eddie Hernandez

2 hours ago
Smriti Mandhana

WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Virat Kohli on video call with RCB women's team

Kohli's video call

2 hours ago
Formula-4 car show in Srinagar

PM Modi Praises Car Show

2 hours ago
Jaya Bachchan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi

Shweta Bachchan Turns 50

2 hours ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster

Prithviraj in BMCM

3 hours ago
UK Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Charles Spencer Diana

Charles Spencer Worries

3 hours ago
Virat Kohli

WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Damsel trailer

Millie On Damsel Shoot

3 hours ago
Delhi weather

Delhi Temperature, AQI

3 hours ago
RCB

RCB's first reaction

3 hours ago
RCB

WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Foreign Students at Gujarat University Allege Attack, Over 20 Booked

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Netizens React To Jackie Chan's Viral Photos Ahead Of His 70th Birthday

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  3. FIR Filed Against Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel in Mahadev App Case

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Election Commission Makes Fresh Electoral Bonds Data Public

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Gandhis to Snap Ties with Old Family Bastions: Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo