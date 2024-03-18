Advertisement

Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday shot dead an alleged Bangladeshi smuggler during a clash in Tripura’s Unakoti district. According to an official of the BSF, the troops of the Border Security were on duty near the border outpost of Magroli in Kailashahar when they observed a group of 15-20 men approaching the border fence from the Indian side carrying suspicious articles.

Despite being challenged by the BSF jawans to stop, they ignored the warnings, became aggressive, and surrounded the BSF personnel on duty.

"In response to the imminent danger to life, one BSF jawan opened fire killing one of the smugglers," the official added.

Angered by the incident, the other smugglers attacked the BSF jawan, but other personnel arrived at the scene and opened fire again, forcing the attackers to flee.

The deceased has been identified as Saddam Hussein (23) from Dastaki village in Bangladesh's Moulvibazar district.

"One BSF jawan sustained a grievous injury on his forehead during the incident and was evacuated to a nearby district hospital for preliminary treatment. His condition is currently stable," the official added.

