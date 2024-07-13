Published 08:44 IST, July 13th 2024
Allowing Jailed BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad to Vote For Council Polls is Misuse of Power: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said allowing BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, who is in judicial custody in a shooting case, to vote in the Maharashtra legislative council polls would amount to misuse of power
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:44 IST, July 13th 2024