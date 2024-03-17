×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 11:55 IST

Samosa In Danger: New 'Green' Twist Stirs Up Hot And Spicy Debate Online | WATCH

Viral Video: There are countless outraged requests to 'leave the samosa alone' and warnings in the comment sections about the future of Indian food.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Viral Video: Bhindi Samosa
Viral Video: Bhindi Samosa | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: Food vloggers are constantly looking for fresh concepts and culinary techniques to create unusual and peculiar dishes. The samosa, one of the most widely consumed desi Indian snacks, is the "Most Wanted" and hottest snack that foodies and vloggers prefer to try out. The newest "green" take on samosas is currently the buzz of the town. The newest cookery sensation on the Internet is 'Bhindi Samosas'. Instead of the traditional potato filling, okra is used to stuff the golden, crispy samosas.

An intense internet debate has been triggered by this strange tendency. Millions of people have watched the video, which shows how to make 'Bhindi Samosas', and many have left positive reviews due to the savoury texture. But traditionalists are holding onto their pearls. There are countless outraged requests to 'leave the samosa alone' and warnings in the comment sections about the future of Indian food.

'Foodi_ish' uploaded the video to Instagram. The video has received millions of views and many likes since it was posted. The caption reads, "Samose toh bhot type ke khaye hai aap logo ne kya kabhi khaya hai Bhindi Samosa?" "Utha le re baba utha le..." was written by the user in the comments section. Instagram was requested by a different user who said, “Kash dislike button hota Instagram prr.”

Is it going to overthrow the aloo samosa? We'll never know until we do a ton of taste testing. It remains to be seen if you have the courage to try a bhindi samosa.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 09:57 IST

Viral

Whatsapp logo