Updated January 20th, 2024 at 18:31 IST
Already Convicted for Sodomy, UP Man Gets 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor Boy
A 20-year-old man has been convicted by a POCSO court for raping a minor boy and has been sentenced to 20 years jail.
Maharajganj: A public prosecutor on Saturday confirmed that a 20-year-old man has been convicted by a POCSO court for raping a minor boy and has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the same in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj.
Along with the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convicted individual. Ganga Yadav, the man in question, was also found guilty of sodomising an eight-year-old boy in his neighbourhood three years ago.
According to Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Narayan Singh, the incident occurred when Yadav enticed the boy, who was playing outside his house on March 29, 2021, and took him to an isolated location where the abuse took place.
The child later disclosed the traumatic experience to his mother, who promptly filed a complaint against Yadav at the Nichlaul Police Station. Yadav faced charges under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Special Judge Vinay Kumar Singh pronounced Yadav guilty on Friday after considering the testimonies of at least six witnesses.
Earlier, a 25-year-old man in Coimbatore was arrested for allegedly sodomising his relatives' minor son. As per cops, the accused, who worked as daily wage labour, had allegedly lured the minor to come to an e-seva centre where he allegedly sodomised the minor.
Published January 20th, 2024 at 18:31 IST
