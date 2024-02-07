English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Already Convicted for Sodomy, UP Man Gets 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor Boy

A 20-year-old man has been convicted by a POCSO court for raping a minor boy and has been sentenced to 20 years jail.

Digital Desk
Man arrested in online betting app case.
Absconding accused arrested in online betting app case in Chhattisgarh. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Maharajganj: A public prosecutor on Saturday confirmed that a 20-year-old man has been convicted by a POCSO court for raping a minor boy and has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the same in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj. 

Along with the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convicted individual. Ganga Yadav, the man in question, was also found guilty of sodomising an eight-year-old boy in his neighbourhood three years ago.

Advertisement

According to Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Narayan Singh, the incident occurred when Yadav enticed the boy, who was playing outside his house on March 29, 2021, and took him to an isolated location where the abuse took place. 

The child later disclosed the traumatic experience to his mother, who promptly filed a complaint against Yadav at the Nichlaul Police Station. Yadav faced charges under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Special Judge Vinay Kumar Singh pronounced Yadav guilty on Friday after considering the testimonies of at least six witnesses.

Advertisement

Earlier, a 25-year-old man in Coimbatore was arrested for allegedly sodomising his relatives' minor son. As per cops, the accused, who worked as daily wage labour, had allegedly lured the minor to come to an e-seva centre where he allegedly sodomised the minor.  

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News28 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories34 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement