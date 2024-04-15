Amarnath Yatra 2024: Registration Window Opens for Annual Pilgrimage | Here's How to Apply

Advertisement

Amarnath Yatra Registration 2024: The registration process for the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir, at the height of 3,880 metre, commenced on Monday, April 15.

The pilgrimage to Amarnath shrine shall begin from June 29 and culminate on August 19, announced the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) on Sunday.

The devotees who wish to reach the holy cave shrine of Amarnath located in south Kashmir Himalayas this summer can register online at the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board https://www.jksasb.nic.in/ .

Amarnath Yatra Registration 2024: Know How to Apply

Visit the SASB official website at https://www.jksasb.nic.in/ .

. Click on the ‘Online Services’ tab and then click on ‘Yatra Permit Registration.’

Read the instructions displayed on the screen and click on the ‘proceed’ button.

Fill the application form with necessary details required.

Proceed to pay the registration fee and submit the application.

The ‘Yatra Permit’ will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future purpose.

Amarnath Yatra Registration Fee

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has kept the registration fee for the pilgrimage at Rs 150 per person. The registered devotees are required to take the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) card from designated centers in Jammu and Kashmir divisions before commencing the journey.

Amarnath Yatra 2024; Do's & Don'ts

Do's:

Do prepare for the Yatra by achieving Physical Fitness – it is advisable to start a preparatory Morning/Evening walk, about 4-5 km per day, at least a month prior to the Yatra.

Start deep breathing exercise and Yoga, particularly pranayam for improving oxygen efficiency of the body.

Do drink lots of water to combat dehydration and headaches–about 5 litres of fluid per day.

Do consume plenty of carbohydrates to reduce fatigue and prevent low blood sugar levels.

Do descend immediately to a lower elevation, if you start having altitude illness symptoms.

In case of any signs of High Altitude Sickness or any other discomfort, immediately contact the nearest medical facility located at every 2 kms.

Don'ts:

Don't drink alcohol, caffeinated drink, or smoke.

Don't accept everything a sick Yatri says since his/ her judgment is impaired.

Don't ignore the symptoms of high altitude illness.

The devotees seeking more information about the pilgrimage, including routes, health requirements, and other essential details, can visit the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.