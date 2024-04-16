Advertisement

The Director General of police of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, chaired a high-level meeting with officials on Tuesday, June 14, to review security arrangements ahead of the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra in the Union Territory.

The pilgrimage is scheduled to start on June 30 and end on August 11. The 43-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath is scheduled to start from the twin routes - traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and 14-km Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

On Monday June 13, the government of Jammu and Kashmir issued a notification for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, stating that they must provide Aadhaar identification on a voluntary basis.

“DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh chairs high-level meeting of senior officers from Police, Civil administration and CAPFs to review security arrangements & deployment of personnel for forthcoming Sh Amarnath Ji Yatra at Police Control Room #Kashmir,” tweeted J-K police.

Security beefed up, cordon and search ops underway

Security has been beefed up in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Amarnath Yatra that will commence later this month after a 2-year hiatus.

Security personnel in J&K are on high alert and have been conducting extensive cordon and search operations in the Samba district's border areas. Security forces, including J&K police and CRPF soldiers, are also undertaking public awareness campaigns, encouraging residents to be cautious.

Locals have been advised to report any unusual drone activity in particular, as well as to be on the lookout for sticky bomb threats. The search operations are being carried out based on information received by security authorities, in order to guarantee that the Amarnath Yatris have a hassle-free pilgrimage.

Over 350 sanitation workers to be deployed during Amarnath Yatra

Jammu Municipal Corporation Mayor Chander Gupta said that various initiatives have been chalked out to achieve the target of ‘Swachh Amarnath yatra’ this year as the civic body was tasked with supervising the sanitation work across Jammu region - from Lakhanpur to Banihal and also Mughal road.

Spelling out various initiatives planned by the JMC, Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma said that a total of 369 sanitation workers will be deployed for waste collection, sweeping, cleaning of toilets, urinals and bathrooms, secondary transportation and wastewater management.

(With Inputs from ANI)