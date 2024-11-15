sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Amazing Fireworks On Display At The Ghats Of Varanasi On Dev Deepawali | Watch

Published 19:50 IST, November 15th 2024

Amazing Fireworks On Display At The Ghats Of Varanasi On Dev Deepawali | Watch

Dev Deepawali is celebrated annually on Kartik Purnima. The celebrations this year will be held on November 15.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dev Deepawali, Varanasi
Chet Singh Ghat illuminates on the eve of Dev Deepawali celebrations, in Varanasi on Dev Deepwali | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:50 IST, November 15th 2024