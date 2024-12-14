Ambedkar Was In Favour of UCC, Congress Disrespecting Constitution Makers: PM Modi

New Delhi: Asserting that Dr BR Ambedkar, who was the chairman of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution, was in favour of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Congress is opposing UCC as it does not suit their political agenda.

In his address during the debate in the Lok Sabha on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India,' Prime Minister Modi said, “The issue of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was extensively debated in the Constituent Assembly, and a clear conclusion was reached that whoever comes to power must make the decision to implement it.”

‘Ambedkar Favoured UCC’

PM Modi further said that the Supreme Court, on multiple occasions, has directed the governments to implement UCC.

“Dr BR Ambedkar was in favour of UCC. He strongly advocated for the abolition of personal laws based on religious grounds. The Supreme Court has also repeatedly directed the government to take steps toward enacting the UCC. Our focus is on establishing a secular civil code,” PM Modi added.

Targets Congress Over UCC Opposition

“Congress is disrespecting those who made the Constitution because it does not suit their politics, They should even avoid talking about the Constitution,” PM Modi said

Idea Behind Uniform Civil Code

A Uniform Civil Code (UCC) proposes the formulation of a single law applicable across the entire country, governing personal matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, and succession for all religious communities.

At present, India's personal laws are diverse, with different religious groups following their own specific legal frameworks. UCC has the constitutional mandate under Article 44 of the Constitution, aiming to create a uniform legal framework for civil matters.

Earlier this week, on December 13, the Lok Sabha began a two-day debate on the Constitution to mark the commencement of its 75th year of adoption.