Updated April 18th, 2023 at 23:48 IST
Ambulance catches fire on Delhi's Barapullah flyover, no casualty
An ambulance caught fire due to overheating in Delhi’s Barapullah flyover on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
An ambulance caught fire due to overheating in Delhi’s Barapullah flyover on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.
According to police, information regarding the incident was at around 3.40 pm. No casualty was reported.
Two fire tenders were also rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, they said.
On enquiry, the caller informed that he was going to take a patient from Safdarjung hospital. When he was on the Barapullah flyover, his CNG fitted ambulance car caught fire due to overheating, a senior police officer said.
He was alone in the vehicle at the time of the incident. By the time he stepped out of the vehicle, it bursted into flames. No casualty was reported, police added.
Advertisement
Published April 18th, 2023 at 23:48 IST