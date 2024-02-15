Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated April 11th, 2022 at 09:30 IST

Ambulance driver dies as rods pierce through him after vehicle hits truck

Ambulance driver dies as rods pierce through him after vehicle hits truck

Press Trust Of India
Nagpur, Apr 10 (PTI) A 53-year-old ambulance driver was killed when iron rods sticking out of a truck pierced through him after an accident involving the two vehicles on the Nagpur-Jabalpur highway in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Deolapar village on early Saturday morning. The deceased is identified as Gopalprasad Sarathe, a resident of Seoni in Madhya Pradesh.

The truck driver was arrested for negligent driving, a police official said.

The official said Sarathe couldn't control the speed of the ambulance which hit the truck carrying iron rods and grocery material from behind.

A case has been registered, the official added. PTI COR NSK NSK

Published April 11th, 2022 at 09:30 IST

