Amended CAA Rules Likely To Be Notified Before Lok Sabha Polls: Reports

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry Of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to take a big step over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year. As per the sources, the MHA reportedly could notify the CAA rules before the implementation of Model Code of Conduct.

This step by the Union Home Ministry's would pave the way for the minorities refugees from the neighbouring countries to get the Indian citizenship.

Advertisement

A source from the Union government claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which will give citizenship to religious minorities settled in India from neighbouring countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, is likely to be implemented from next month, which is March.

If sources are to be believed, the online portal is ready for registrations of the refugees. It is being said that over the last couple of years, over 30 District Magistrates and Home Secretaries of 9 states were given powers to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, Christians and other minorities coming from the neighbouring countries under the rule.

Advertisement

Sources said that the CAA will help refugees from the neighbouring countries who don't have documents, to get an official identity in India.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) could notify the CAA rules any time before the model code of conduct is implemented. The CAA rules would ensure the processing of Indian citizenship applications from persecuted minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh: Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

It is being said that the maximum number of applications for long-term visas which the ministry received was from Pakistan.