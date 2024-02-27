English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

Amended CAA Rules Likely To Be Notified Before Lok Sabha Polls: Reports

Ministry Of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to take a big step over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Digital Desk
CAA in India
MHA to reportedly implement the CAA ahead of the Lok Sabha polls | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry Of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to take a big step over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year. As per the sources, the MHA reportedly could notify the CAA rules before the implementation of Model Code of Conduct. 

This step by the Union Home Ministry's would pave the way for the minorities refugees from the neighbouring countries to get the Indian citizenship. 

Advertisement

A source from the Union government claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which will give citizenship to religious minorities settled in India from neighbouring countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, is likely to be implemented from next month, which is March. 

If sources are to be believed, the online portal is ready for registrations of the refugees. It is being said that over the last couple of years, over 30 District Magistrates and Home Secretaries of 9 states were given powers to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, Christians and other minorities coming from the neighbouring countries under the rule. 

Advertisement

Sources said that the CAA will help refugees from the neighbouring countries who don't have documents, to get an official identity in India. 

It is being said that the maximum number of applications for long-term visas which the ministry received was from Pakistan.

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 18:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

an hour ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

an hour ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

an hour ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

an hour ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

an hour ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

2 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

2 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

3 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

19 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland State Lottery Result TUESDAY Draw - Check Winners

    Info8 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Meets Mann Ki Baat Fame German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Grp Capt Nair: Gaganyaan Astronaut Who Fired First Air-Launched BrahMos

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. JP Morgan vice president alleges caste discrimination in Gujarat

    Business News21 minutes ago

  5. Kerala: In Yet Another Case of Human-Animal Conflict, Elephant Kills Man

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo